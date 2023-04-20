Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's match against Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Emery said the players out of action last week are still unavailable with no new injury updates.

On qualifying for Europe, Emery said he wants his players to remain humble: "We are now always dreaming as it is important to think how you can improve. You have to face your dreams. Now the most important thing is to be humble. This means you can improve and play better."

When asked about the challenge of Brentford, he said: "This is the most difficult task we have had. They have only lost at home against Arsenal and Newcastle. Brentford is the team after Newcastle in terms of defensively and in the structure they are playing."

He added: "We are trying to compete for Europe and if Brentford win on Saturday they can think the same."

Emery stressed it is important to focus on finishing the season strong, saying there will be time to discuss Ollie Watkins' contract situation afterwards.

He said it is "very difficult" to finish in the top seven, adding: "We are demanding, consistent and respectful with our demands."

Sign up for Aston Villa alerts