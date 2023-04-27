Former Leicester defender Robert Huth says "you just have to hold your hands up and say Manchester City were too good" against Arsenal.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Sometimes you have days like that where you can’t put your finger on why you just couldn’t get up a gear.

"City have the talent of sucking you out and punishing you brutally. They had chance after chance after chance and you look at it and think how can it be so open? But one or two passes and they are 30 yards up the pitch.

"City give you the belief that you can nick the ball with all the small passes. You think you can nick it but if you don’t they are gone and too many players were caught up the pitch."

