Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton remembers the "anxiety" around the Tottenham dressing room before the infamous 'Lasagne-gate' match in 2006.

Spurs went into the final day only needing to match Arsenal's result in order to clinch the final Champions League spot at their rivals' expense.

However, a pre-match meal of lasagne caused an outbreak of vomiting and nausea among the players,contributing to a 2-1 defeat at Upton Park and no spot in the top four.

"I wasn't part of the matchday squad because I was injured," Ashton recalls on Kammy & Ben's Proper Football podcast.

"The players didn't really know. It was only when we got to the ground. Players like us that were behind the scenes started to get the info and noticed that certain players hadn't travelled on the coach and the reasons possibly behind it.

"There was this real anxiety around their dressing room. You could feel it in the tunnel that there was something strange going on.

"I think (Michael) Carrick came out and looked white as a sheet. It was a really really weird atmosphere before the game because of what was on the line for them and the fact that this had happened.

"Obviously it was great for West Ham but what a weird experience."

*Podcast contains strong language