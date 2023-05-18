Hearts v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats
- Published
No player has been involved in more goals in the Scottish Premiership this season than Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (26 – 22 goals, 4 assists).
Aberdeen have lost 11 away league games this season, last losing more in a single campaign in 1999-00 (13). However, they've won three of their last four on the road (L1).
Hearts have lost six of their last eight Premiership matches (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 21 (W10 D5).
Aberdeen won their last league game against Hearts 3-0 in March, and haven’t won back-to-back such encounters within a single season since 2016-17 (3 in a row).
Hearts are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against Aberdeen (W5 D3), winning both of their last two. Indeed, the side playing at home has won 12 of the last 14 league meetings between these two clubs (D2), including the last five in a row.