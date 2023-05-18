Hearts v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

No player has been involved in more goals in the Scottish Premiership this season than Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (26 – 22 goals, 4 assists).

Aberdeen have lost 11 away league games this season, last losing more in a single campaign in 1999-00 (13). However, they've won three of their last four on the road (L1).

Hearts have lost six of their last eight Premiership matches (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 21 (W10 D5).

Aberdeen won their last league game against Hearts 3-0 in March, and haven’t won back-to-back such encounters within a single season since 2016-17 (3 in a row).