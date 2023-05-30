S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Beach inflatables, Hawaiian shirts and Steve Cooper face masks set the scene for our final game of the season. Nottingham Forest were on the beach at sunny Selhurst Park. With nothing to play for, they still made waves with their performance.

Ending the season on such a positive note rounded off an unforgettable campaign. A season that will be etched in our memories forever. The Cooper days really are something special, as the buzz through the city continues.

Faultless support, improved performances and a deep connection between the club and supporters has brought us here. Rising from the pits of the Championship to the Premier League for two consecutive seasons - at least - is just the beginning.

Many shunned us, others were dubious, and a select few had belief in us. It was our collective belief that ultimately carried us through.

Our club is now officially the pride of the East Midlands. As far as season endings go, that’s not such a bad one.

Waka waka… Tsamina mina… the Reds are staying up. Our uphill journey is to be continued together.