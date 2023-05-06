Motherwell 2-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Kilmarnock's midfield struggled to deal with Motherwell's intensity, but Derek McInnes' side now have the worst defence and attack in the league - a recipe for relegation.

One shot on target at Fir Park, while shipping more soft goals, tells the story of their season.

They have no time to feel sorry for themselves, though. Those issues must be addressed immediately if the Rugby Park club are to haul themselves away from danger.