Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has returned to training after knee surgery.

City boss Pep Guardiola said it could be the middle of next month before Laporte was available again.

However, the Spain centre-back's presence at the open section of City’s training session before Wednesday’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund suggests Guardiola’s assessment may have been pessimistic.

Kyle Walker was the only senior City player absent from training as striker Erling Haaland prepares to play against his old club for the first time.