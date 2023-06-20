Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has told BBC Radio Leicester’s When You’re Smiling podcast what should be top of Enzo Maresca’s to-do list: "Sorting the Vardy situation out and the striker situation.

"It’s important to work with the players he has got first. Those that are still under contract, those that do want to be here, those that don’t have that air of ‘I’m too good to be playing in the Championship’. He needs to sort all that really quickly and then build from there.

"Who is left in the building after that process has happened? I’m sure that process will be quick because you have to be sharpish in the transfer market to get the best buys.

"The Maddison and Barnes situation needs sorting as quickly as possible because those two will both be going. One way or another they won’t be here next season. We can’t hang around and try and wait for the massive money.

"That’s made our transfer window stumble in the past. When he’s sorted everything in-house that’s when hopefully he’s already got a list of players he has admired from afar."

