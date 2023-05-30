Leeds United's hierarchy "waited far too long to make a series of wrong decisions this season", says New York Times journalist Rory Smith, reflecting on the Elland Road club's relegation from the Premier League.

On BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Smith, Micah Richards and Chris Sutton recalled the dismissal of former boss Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022. And, while there was disagreement on whether that was the right call at that time, they agreed that decisions since then have contributed to Leeds' drop into the Championship.

Smith said: "Leeds is a really interesting example now of what fans want. Leeds' fans bought into Bielsa 100%. They bought into the fact they would get beaten every so often, that they would look like they were doing something so unorthodox it was borderline crazy - and they loved it. They didn't care about winning the title or qualifying for Europe - that was their identity and they were willing to stand or fall with that identity.

"Bringing Sam Allardyce in, whatever you think of him, is just the ultimate completion of the football journey. All of the idealism, all of the vision, all of the dreams that you have turn into six defenders on the pitch in a game you have to win."

