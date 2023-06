Tottenham are set to contact Brentford to discuss a fee for Spain goalkeeper David Raya, but both they and fellow suitors Manchester United are reluctant to pay the £40m the Bees want for the 27-year-old. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, United are unlikely to make a move for Harry Kane because Spurs do not want to sell the striker - especially to another Premier League side. (Sky Sports), external

