Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said last season took its toll on him physically and mentally but he is now in "good shape".

The 32-year-old said he struggled with his energy levels in the months after the World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's John Murray, the Liverpool captain said: "It took a lot out of us this season I can’t lie.

"Probably after the World Cup was the toughest period. In January and February energy levels were quite low for me. That’s a big part of who I am and having a lot of energy on the training field.

"I felt that dipped especially in the New Year so it was a tough period. But I felt I came out of the other side of that and in the last few months of the season felt a bit more like myself.

"I now feel really good after having a week or two of training on my own and doing my own things just to be ready for this camp. Physically and mentally I feel in good shape now."

When asked if he considered retiring from international football after the World Cup, Henderson said: "No. I suppose you will know when you start maybe not playing or having an impact in the team and that is when you have the conversation and thoughts about what is best to do.

"For me, I still love and enjoy coming away and representing my country and I want to do it for as long as possible. I still feel as though I’ve got a big role on and off the pitch and I really love it.

"Physically I feel in a really good shape but it took a lot out of us this year with the World Cup. That was the same for a lot of players regardless of age."

