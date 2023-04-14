Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

With two games to go before the Premiership splits in two for the final round of fixtures, Livingston manager David Martindale could be about to suffer a sense of deja vu.

Almost a year ago, his side were heading into the top six until Motherwell scored an equaliser in the final seconds of their final pre-split game.

This time, having targeted European football prior to a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at the start of February that lifted Livingston to fourth place with a game in hand over the teams around them, Martindale's side have dropped to seventh after two lacklustre and damaging 3-0 defeats on the road.

Not long ago, Martindale was being touted for a lucrative move up the football ladder. Now, though, if Hibs win the Edinburgh derby, Livingston will have to improve on a run of one win in eight as they host St Johnstone in order to avoid another top-six disappointment.

The plus points for the West Lothian side are that they are at home, have won both meetings so far this season with Callum Davidson's side and the visitors from Perth themselves are without a win in five outings as they sit only five points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Read all the weekend's Premiership picks