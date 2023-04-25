N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It’s been an outstanding week for Manchester City both on and off the pitch. They have now submitted their planning application to further develop Etihad Stadium. The exciting plans include increasing the capacity to over 60,000, building a 400 bed hotel, new club shop, museum and an expanded covered fanzone area.

On the pitch they are building momentum in their pursuit of three major trophies. On Wednesday they secured their semi-final place in the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid. Arsenal, their major rivals for the Premier League, continued to drop points to ensure retention of yet another league title is now back in City’s hands.

Then on Saturday, following a thoroughly professional performance against a spirited Sheffield United, City booked another trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final on 3 June.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Wembley not full at the weekend. We are suffering a cost of living crisis, it was City’s 19th trip to Wembley in the last 10 years and there were two teams from the north expected to travel to London. The cost is too much for many families to bear.

It’s not fair to penalise and punish match-going fans, the accountants will need to find another way of recouping the £1bn spent developing Wembley. It is time to go back to neutral venues for FA Cup semi-finals that are geographically suited for both sets of fans - keep Wembley for the final.

When all the work is completed, Etihad Stadium will be a perfect venue.