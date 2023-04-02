Analysis: Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

This was Newcastle's 13th Premier League win of the season and, arguably, the sweetest.

Five weeks after leaving Wembley deflated following defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final, Eddie Howe's team leapfrogged the Red Devils in the table after beating them at a raucous St James' Park.

There are still 11 games to negotiate but could Newcastle be sitting at Europe's top table next season? It's certainly looking good.

"It's an advantage to Newcastle because Manchester United have eyes in other competitions too," former Newcastle winger Chris Waddle said on 5 Live.

"The attitude in this Newcastle squad shows they're on a mission."

Newcastle had drawn 11 of their previous 26 Premier League games.

But they were at their clinical best to dispatch Manchester United and it is now three top-flight wins in a row after a patchy spell.

They have the momentum but will they clinch a top-four finish? The next few weeks promise to be fascinating.