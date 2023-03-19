We asked for your views following Kilmarnock's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone...

Matt: Why can't we win a game for once? It's actually painful. I know we played well but playing well doesn't keep us in the league, winning games does

Anonymous: VAR and poor refereeing cost Killie 3 points

David: Love the club but this team struggle, and VAR and refs are shocking. Definitely a penalty today

Anonymous: An overall okay point for Kilmarnock today but chances not taken could be chances to cost us. Solid performances from McKenzie (C), Joe Wright, Kyle Vassell and most of the side were let down by a lapse in concentration from Liam Donnelly who held the ball for too long and overall cost Kilmarnock a vital win. 10th place after GW29, 9 Games to go…

Jim: Plenty effort first half, probably the best this season. It looked in the second half he changed the system but there was a big positive for us in the boy Watson, first professional start. One for the future. The referee was probably the worst I've seen for a long time