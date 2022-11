Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout-round play-off.

The first leg at the Nou Camp will be played on 16 February, with the return at Old Trafford on 23 February. The winners go into the draw for the last 16 on 24 February.

The two sides have met on 13 previous occasions, with the Spanish giants winning six and United four.

