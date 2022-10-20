With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Arsenal player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV, external

Ben White: He has performed to a consistently high standard for the Premier League leaders, helping Arsenal go four points clear of Manchester City.

He has shown his versatility in the centre-back and right-back positions, even being favoured over the talented Takehiro Tomiyasu. He has earned the right to be among the England defenders selected for Qatar.

