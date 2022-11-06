Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Sport, after his side moved third in the Premier League: "I'm very pleased with the scoreline and the goal, they were the highlights.

"The overall performance was below where it has been, recently we've played at a really high level consistently and today dropped below it. But we didn't concede and we hung in there. We were clinical in front of goal.

"I don't think we were particularly good with the ball, I'm not being over dramatic or critical, the players have done brilliantly and it's not easy to win in the Premier League at home or away.

"We've won comfortably but I think the lads know they weren't quite there today."

On Miguel's Almiron form: "Its always been more than the goals for Miggy.

"Even when he was not scoring he was still pivotal to the team, he brings energy and a relentless pursuit of pressing.

"It dovetails perfectly with our philosophy."