H﻿arry Kane has brushed off speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich and said he is fully committed to Tottenham.

When asked about the rumours in the pre-match news conference before Spurs host Eintracht Frankfurt, Kane said: "I’m focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do my best for us.

"Bayern are a top, top club - but all my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night."

K﻿ane is yet to score or provide an assist in the Champions League this season, but he hopes to put that right on Wednesday.

"It’s a big stage in the group with two home games coming up," the striker added. "We spoke about how important it is to win and really put our stamp on this group.

"Of course, from a personal point of view, I want to score in every game and I’ll be trying my best to do that to help the team.

"It’s been a few games in the group that I have been disappointed not to get on the scoresheet, so I’m hoping to turn that around tomorrow night."