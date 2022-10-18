L﻿ee Johnson enjoyed mingling with Hibs fans young and old at the club's open training session on Tuesday - and was left in no doubt about the importance of securing Ryan Porteous on a new deal.

“It was nice to see the kids come out and one little lad said, ‘This is the best day of my life’," said the Hibs head coach.

“A couple of favourite players [were mentioned] – apparently I’m getting it if Porteous doesn’t sign.

“It was a really good day and much needed for us after feeling we’d let everybody down at the weekend.

"And just mingling with the fans, because you don’t get to do it that much. These are the guys that live and breathe Hibs, the kids have probably plastered their rooms with shirts and memorabilia, and that comes across."