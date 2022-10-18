R﻿alph Hasenhuttl says Armel Bella-Kotchap may require surgery after dislocating his shoulder in Sunday's draw at West Ham.

T﻿he centre-back said on Instagram, external he was "all good" after being forced off in the first half against the Hammers, but Hasenhuttl is more cautious.

H﻿e said: "It doesn’t look good for Armel. He will definitely be out on Wednesday.

"I'm not so sure in what direction we are going - if we need surgery for him or if he will do without. I think he wants to try without, mobilising the shoulder and then coming back maybe in two or three weeks.

"It's definitely a loss for us, but it could take longer. Longer-term injuries are not the best for a team looking for results."

Duje Caleta-Car replaced Bella-Kotchap at St Mary's on Sunday. It was only his second Premier League appearance of the season, but Hasenhuttl has backed him to feature more regularly.

H﻿e said: "You can feel that he didn’t play for a long time. He didn’t play a lot of games at the end of last season. I have a feeling he is lacking rhythm and confidence still, but this is what we try to build up with him.

"Now it is important for him to show up and show how important he can be for us - with the ball, but also with the aerial qualities that he has offensively and defensively.

"He is definitely a player we hope can replace Armel very well."