Ten Hag on Maguire, Martial and Ronaldo's FA charge
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek will all miss the game through injury.
Anthony Martial hasn't trained, but Ten Hag says it is too early to know whether he will be fit to face Newcastle on Sunday.
"All out for the victory" is how United will approach the game, with Ten Hag keen to win the group and avoid two extra games.
Cristiano Ronaldo will contest the FA charge against him for improper conduct, after he was filmed appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan's hand last season.
Defender Victor Lindelof was alongside Ten Hag and here's what he had to say:
Lindelof said he would be ready when needed, but knows he faces a fight for a place in the team.
He added that there is a good feeling and good energy in the group.
He said competition for places is important if the club want to challenge for trophies at the end of the season.
He also praised defensive partner Lisandro Martinez for the impact he has made since arriving at the club.