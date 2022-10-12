Ten Hag on Maguire, Martial and Ronaldo's FA charge

B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

M﻿anchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • H﻿arry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek will all miss the game through injury.

  • Anthony Martial hasn't trained, but Ten Hag says it is too early to know whether he will be fit to face Newcastle on Sunday.

  • "﻿All out for the victory" is how United will approach the game, with Ten Hag keen to win the group and avoid two extra games.

  • C﻿ristiano Ronaldo will contest the FA charge against him for improper conduct, after he was filmed appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan's hand last season.

D﻿efender Victor Lindelof was alongside Ten Hag and here's what he had to say:

  • Lindelof said he would be ready when needed, but knows he faces a fight for a place in the team.

  • He added that there is a good feeling and good energy in the group.

  • He said competition for places is important if the club want to challenge for trophies at the end of the season.

  • He also praised defensive partner Lisandro Martinez for the impact he has made since arriving at the club.