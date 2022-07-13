BBC football reporter Simon Stone is in Thailand following the fortunes of United on their pre-season tour.

Here are some of the questions you sent in after the resounding victory over Liverpool:

As you've been about the United camp, does it feel different? It has only been two weeks, but can you see any Ten Hag influence already?

You can certainly see a focus. There is a drive about Ten Hag. Don't forget, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn't a training ground manager. He left the coaching to Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. Ten Hag is hands on. He wasn't very demonstrative on the touchline in Bangkok last night but he certainly was in training 24 hours earlier. He blows his whistle and explains exactly what he wants.

Will United be able to replicate that kind of playing style in the Premier League?

Ten Hag will need to trust his defence before he exposes them. Two holding midfielders comes out of a need to protect the area around the penalty box and not offer forwards the opportunity to expose a lack of flexibility at the back. United also need to be better in possession. The more secure you are on the ball, the less likelihood there is of being caught on the counter-attack. It is a process. Ten Hag is just getting to know his players. The information gleaned on this tour will form the basis of what he wants United to be going forward.

How's the future looking like for players like Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage, who impressed against Liverpool?

I like Zidane. He caught my eye in training on Monday. Savage is another player of promise. But their development needs to be measured. There is a chance they could be elevated to the first team this season but more likely is either a mixture of Under-21 football with appearances on the bench - five substitutes this season remember - or a loan, which has its own pitfalls in terms of exposure at senior level.