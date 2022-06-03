Wolves legend Stan Cullis was known as the 'Iron Manager' and a devout Christian who celebrated big wins with a cup of tea.

But as well as being a disciplinarian he was also a forward-thinking coach.

Cullis won Wolves the 1949 FA Cup but to take the next step - the league title - he engaged the services of Britain's first football data analyst.

You can read much more about the pioneering but misunderstood Charles Reep and the part he played in Wolves' glory years in this fascinating Insight article.