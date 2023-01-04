Chelsea v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea have lost their past two Premier League home games against Manchester City - only against Blackburn (1993-94 to 1995-96) and Arsenal (2020-21 to 2022-23) have they lost three in a row at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola has lost just seven of his 34 Premier League games in London as City manager (won 22, drawn five), with these seven defeats coming against either Chelsea (three) or Tottenham Hotspur (four).

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 11 league home games (won six, drawn four), with their 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in November the only time they have failed to score in their past 23 league games at Stamford Bridge.