F﻿ormer midfielder Craig Easton has questioned the work-rate at Dundee United this season, noting it as a reason the club are bottom of the Premiership.

L﻿iam Fox's side are three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Ross County after losing four of their five games prior to the break for the World Cup.

S﻿peaking on the BBC's Scottish football podcast, Easton said: “When you look at that squad they’ve assembled, we we were bigging them up at the start of the season.

"That certainly wouldn’t have been a bottom-of-the-league squad in November, but that is where they are for a number of reasons.

"The biggest one for me is the defending has been horrendous. Not just from defenders, but as a whole team.

"I have questioned their work ethic at times. It looks better under Liam Fox, they’ve had a little bit of a reckoning that they needed to up their work-rate because at some points of the season that was in question."