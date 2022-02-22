Confirmed team: Chelsea v Lille
- Published
Romelu Lukaku drops to the bench as Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from the Chelsea side that beat Crystal Palace last time out.
Cesar Azpilicueta returns and captains the Blues while Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic come in.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale.
Lille have 38-year-old former Southampton defender Jose Fonte in their defence while 16-goal striker Jonathan David leads the attack.
Former Manchester United forward Angel Gomes is on the bench.
Lille XI: Leo Jardim, Celik, Fonte, Botman, Djalo, Onana, Xeka, Andre, Sanches, David, Bamba.
Subs: Grbic, Gudmundsson, Ben Arfa, Yilmaz, Lihadji, Gomes, Weah, Zhegrova, Bradaric, Raux.