United talking point: Make-or-break moment is on the horizon

Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external contributor

Anthony Elanga's clutch contribution against Atletico leaves United's Champions League last-16 tie perfectly poised after an uninspiring night at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But Ralf Rangnick will demand improvement so that Diego Simeone's Old Trafford arrival on 15 March isn't one of four season-killing outings next month.

Given the Red Devils' struggles this term, a top-four Premier League finish would be a welcome consolation whilst all eyes are on Europe to end a five-year trophy drought.

However, optimism of securing either objective could disappear before the end of March. United's make-or-break moment is on the horizon.

Rangnick's side could enter the month eight league games unbeaten after relegation-threatened Watford visit M16 on Saturday.

Then, on 6 March comes derby day at Manchester City before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in a top-four six-pointer on 12 March.

The home leg against Los Rojiblancos arises before an always daunting trip to Anfield to face City's title rivals, Liverpool, on 20 March.

Four games, all as important as each other. It's almost time for Rangnick and his under-pressure players to sink or swim.