Southampton's owners, Sport Republic, have acquired a controlling stake in the Turkish football club Goztepe S.K.

The London-based investment firm, which took control of Saints in January 2022, has bought a 70% stake in the Turkish Super Lig club.

"We are very excited to announce our investment into Goztepe S.K. and add the club to the Sport Republic family," said Sport Republic chairman Henrik Kraft. "We have been working on this for a long time and are very pleased that it was possible to come to an agreement.

"The ambition of all of us at Sport Republic is to build a portfolio of high-influence stakes in football clubs and other sporting assets across the world and then use our wider portfolio of sports technology businesses to accelerate the development of those companies."