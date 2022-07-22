'Boo boo' leaves Hibs staff 'devastated'

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon said the administrative error that led to his side's elimination from the Scottish League Cup was an "ops department boo boo" that "is not going to happen again".

Lee Johnson's side were likely to exit in any case with Falkirk only needing a point from Saturday's home game against Clyde to top their group.

And Hibs fell behind the League 1 side after being fined and handed a 3-0 defeat for fielding suspended defender Rocky Bushiri in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at home to Greenock Morton.

"This is the first time we don't advance to the semi-final of a cup since I arrived at the club, so this is a major disappointment," Gordon told a group of Hibs podcasters on YouTube.

"It wasn't a good League Cup experience and we just have to leave that behind us and move forward."

Gordon said the administration staff were "devastated" but suggested the "silver lining" was that "it didn't really change anything" as it looked like Hibs were already heading out.

As for the disappointing results, the chairman insisted that new team boss Johnson "is a terrific manager" but was in a "transitional period" made worse by injuries and the late arrival of new signings because of work permit problems.