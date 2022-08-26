Southampton v Man Utd: Team news

Southampton may be able to welcome back Romain Perraud following a groin problem but Tino Livramento remains a long-term absentee.

Striker Che Adams will be hoping for a start following two goals from the bench at Leicester last weekend.

Manchester United will have midfielder Casemiro available for selection after he received his work permit.

Anthony Martial is ruled out with an Achilles problem, while Victor Lindelof remains unavailable.

Would Adams make it into your Saints XI?

Should Casemiro start for United?