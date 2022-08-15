We asked for your post-match thoughts following Arsenal's impressive 4-2 win over Leicester.

Here are some comments:

Patricia: Jesus always impresses and displays confidence. And he is making a big impression on the rest of the team. They are showing more confidence and are working hard for success.

Gary: The Emirates was buzzing before, during and after the game. Contrast the start of last season, we have a significantly strengthened squad, there is balance across the pitch and players are comfortable on the ball and pressing forward at pace. On the pitch and in the stands the buzz of belief is back. Football confidence is fragile but we look to be of stronger stuff.

Niall: From what we've seen over the past two games it looks like the fire is back, everyone is chipping in and heads didn't drop. After Leicester's two goals we dug in and got the two-goal advantage back within minutes, something I've not seen Arsenal do for a while. If the Gooners keep backing the team I reckon we'll get back in the Champions League easy.

Raj: Best performance by an Arsenal team in years. The OG was very unlucky, and Maddison's shot was so powerful Ramsdale shouldn't feel too bad about it. The team finally looks dangerous, but Arsenal are known for being inconsistent over the last 16 years... We'll see what happens this year. Xhaka thought he was Lampard today, goal was well deserved!

Abdulai: Arsenal fan in the USA. Enjoyed the game today. The fans cheering on Saliba after his own-goal mistake was the biggest moment for me. It’s early in the season but I am hopeful that the lads will get a Champions League spot.