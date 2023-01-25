Southampton "are improving" but possibly face an insurmountable challenge in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Newcastle next Tuesday.

That's the view of the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily pundits after the Saints were edged out by their high-flying opponents in the first leg at St Mary's.

The result means they must beat the Magpies by two clear goals at St James' Park to go through, without having to face penalties.

Against a goalkeeper in Nick Pope that has kept 10 clean sheets in a row, that will be no mean feat.

"I thought Southampton were good and are definitely improving," said ex-Brighton and Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray.

"They were in the ascendancy when Newcastle scored and could have gone ahead through Che Adams but moments change games and Pope was unbeatable."

Ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green agreed and expressed his doubt they would have any chance in the second leg.

"They needed to go to St James' Park with something so hope is all they have left," he said.

"The worrying part is that I think this was the best they could play with the firepower they have and they didn't score. Now, they need to score two."

Listen to full analysis on BBC Sounds