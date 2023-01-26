Transfer news: Brighton make improved Matviyenko offer

Brighton have made an improved offer of £14m for 26-year-old Ukraine centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, who Shakhtar Donetsk value at £20m. (Mail) , external

The Seagulls have had a bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, 24, rejected, with the Bundesliga side not wanting to sell the Mali international in January. (Guardian), external

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, 22, could leave this month with Lyon among clubs interested. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Sporting have approached the Seagulls about a loan deal for Ghana international Lamptey. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in 21-year-old Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana as a possible alternative to Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Times - subscription required), external

