Aston Villa

Kieran: Decent performance. A good win when not at our best. We're a club in transition so may the wins continue while the team is still learning the manager's way.

Alex: Leon Bailey was great - but has there been a better Villa signing in recent years than Ashley Young? His consistency and quality is unbelievable.

Tony: We were probably slightly lucky, but I admired the tenacity and effort they put in. It's nice to see a team playing with commitment, one that keeps going whatever the situation. A vast improvement on Steven Gerrard's time in charge.

Geffers: I thought Villa’s performance was poor. Leeds were by far the better team and will be very disappointed they didn’t get the three points they deserved. Villa have had similar performances this season and look a mishmash of a team with little idea of how to play together. The league position flatters Villa - a clearout is needed.

Andy: Villa are playing more tactically and that will lead to victories. But a few more strikers are needed for them to progress and become a top-six side.

Leeds

Andrew: We are a team with no identity, no style of play and a manager with no idea what his best team should be. If he thinks the past two games show progress then we really are in trouble!

Graham: No matter the performance, the result speaks for itself. You only get points for winning, and nothing if you lose. The defence needs to be more resilient. The midfield needs to be more creative and better at distribution. And the attack needs to be more decisive. If the current players can't do it then new players are required.

Robert: One of those games. We played excellently, especially in the first half and overall did not deserve to get no points once again. Better finishing was possible. But nevermind - onwards and upwards.

Ian: Much better. With big players to come back, I think we need to get behind Jesse Marsch and the team. Wilfried Gnonto looks a player, we know Luis Sinisterra has what it takes, and either Georgino Rutter or Patrick Bamford back up front should give us some confidence.

Roy: The new left-back left on the bench and we concede both goals from that side. Sorry, that's a management error. We should have won the game.