Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

By any reasonable measure, you’d be hard pressed to say a new manager should be under pressure after just four league games in charge, and I almost feel guilty writing it. But Southampton’s defeat last night to Nottingham Forest was so devoid of hope that Saints fans, who weren’t sure of Nathan Jones’ appointment back in November, are now increasingly alarmed at what they’re watching. Many would like to see the owners admit the error of their ways and replace him now.

In his defence, Jones inherited a team that were already struggling under Ralph Hasenhuttl. But whilst his departure felt like the right time for all parties to say goodbye, his replacement has failed to get more out of the squad, has failed to improve things despite having a five week run-up on the training ground, and, in all honesty, it feels like Saints have gone backwards.

Against Forest they didn’t muster a shot on target in front of their own fans in a game they had to win. Jones insisted on playing with three centre-backs again, ignoring previous ignominious displays in that formation under him and Hasenhuttl, so it’s hard to see why he isn’t learning. If you play what’s perceived as a negative formation at home and don’t score and lose, you’re going to take criticism from supporters, however positive your intentions might be. Perception matters.

Saints have lost their way. January signings (with Mislav Orsic’s arrival imminent as I write) may help, but it’s a long way back. If Saints go out of both cups and then lose at Everton in their next league game, the club’s owners, Sports Republic, will be under a lot of pressure to swallow their pride and replace Nathan Jones if they really want to rescue the season.