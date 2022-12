Callum Slattery was probably the pick of the bunch. The midfielder set up the first with his quick-thinking, before reacting well to a rebound to net a second.

But he was instrumental in the midfield battle, too, playing former teammate Liam Donnelly off the pitch.

Kevin van Veen looked like his old self, netting his first in eight games, with Stuart McKinstry and Blair Spittal also posing threats.