"When I said yes to Newcastle, I was sure I was choosing a big project. From the bottom of my heart, I didn’t expected to live the wonderful things I’m living here. Respect for the team, love for the fans and each day feeling more at home."

Those are the words of Newcastle midfielder and fan-favourite Bruno Guimaraes after he was named 2022 Player of the Year at the North East Football Writers’ Association annual dinner.

Alan Shearer replied to Guimaraes' tweet by simply stating: "Well deserved".