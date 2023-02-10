Patrick Vieira wants to see confidence and belief but, most importantly, consistency from his players as Crystal Palace look to end their winless run.

The Eagles boss believes Saturday's game against rivals Brighton is the perfect opportunity to turn performances into wins.

On the six-game winless run, Vieira said: "We have to look at the results, and the results haven’t been the way we wanted.

"Then there’s the other side of analysing the game with our performances. Our performances in general have been OK. They have been good at times, but the lack of consistency in that kind of performance has not allowed us to take the points that we wanted to.

"That means we have to be more consistent in our game. We have to be defending better, we have to score those opportunities that we are creating, and at the moment, we’re not doing that.

"We don’t take anything for granted. When we were in a really good position, we never were too high [in confidence], and we are going through a period where we want to turn those good performances into a win.

"We are not low in our confidence. We are clear in the way we want to approach the game. It’s a big game for us tomorrow because it’s a derby, of course, but it is a game in which is important for us to keep performing well, to allow ourselves to take those three points that we need.

"We all know – the staff, the players – about how important this game is."