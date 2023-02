Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Mainoo is another product of the club’s outstanding academy system and is one of eight graduates to play for the first team this season.

The 17-year-old has featured in different competitions in 2022-23, making his full debut in the Carabao Cup against Charlton Athletic and his second appearance in the FA Cup against Reading.