Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It was a bit of a rollercoaster game. We started poorly and were poor in possession again.

"They got the goal and they were the better of the two teams but the sending off changes the game in our favour and we manage to see it out and get the result, which is great.

"We all knew when the first goal came, the second one would come and hopefully the third one. Against 10 men there can be an impatience for everyone but it's important to keep your shape, stay patient and move the ball and the opportunities will come."

On Stephen Humphrys' goal from his own half Neilson added: "I thought he was going to slip Garang [Kuol] in. But as soon as it left his boot the whole place slowed down in time and were waiting to see if it dropped. Absolutely sensational goal.

"I've been here a long time, seen a lot of games and it's probably the best I've ever seen [at Tynecastle]."