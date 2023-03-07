There were strong words from Chris Sutton on the Monday Night Club about Bruno Fernandes, but New York Times journalist Rory Smith said other players must be held accountable too. Did Casemiro go missing against Liverpool?

Former Premier League striker Sutton believes Manchester United have "people far better qualified to be captain" than Fernandes.

"Fernandes is not their best leader. There are more suitable candidates than him," he added, suggesting Raphael Varane and Casemiro as alternatives.