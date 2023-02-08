Nisbet is crowned Premiership player of month

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet's blistering form since returning from long-term injury has been recognised with the Premiership player of the month award for January.

Nisbet netted six times - including a match-winning hat-trick against Motherwell - in five league games during the month.

The Scotland international - who has eight goals in nine appearances overall since making his comeback from an ACL injury in mid-December - further endeared himself to Hibees fans by rejecting a move to Millwall last month after a £2m bid was accepted.

“I am delighted, especially considering I have been out for a long time with a bad injury," said Nisbet, who is the first non-Old Firm player to win the award this season.

"To bounce back and get the award in my first full month coming back is great.

“It has been a long time coming since I scored a hat-trick, so to get one so quickly after an injury was great. They were big goals as well, and got us an important three points – so we were all delighted.

“We are in a really good position now to go and finish in the top four, so we just need to keep picking up results and I am focused on scoring more goals.”