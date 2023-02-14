Whose Celtic deals are nearing an end?

While Rangers fans fret over the future of key trio Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman beyond the summer, there's no such panic at Celtic Park.

Pretty much the entirety of Ange Postecoglou's squad is tied down for next season at least. Recent signing Tomoki Iwata's loan deal will immediately convert to what the club say is a "long-term" contract.

And the only player set to be a free agent is fourth-choice goalkeeper Conor Hazard, who spent 2022 on loan with Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

Looking further ahead to summer 2024, Celtic have four players out of contract. Two of them are goalkeepers - Joe Hart and Scott Bain - while midfielders David Turnbull and Aaron Mooy are the others.