Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

When asked about his future at the club, he said: "I am ready to die for this club, but I'm not too stupid to keep killing myself."

On Richarlison's interview after Spurs' Champions League exit, he said: "He made a mistake and he apologised."

When asked about fans booing his decision to replace Dejan Kulusevski with Davinson Sanchez, he said: "I understand the fans but I'm the coach and I always have to find the best solution for the team."

Conte said sometimes his team are "too soft" but that it is his job to improve that.

Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic will be assessed tomorrow, while Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon remain unavailable.

