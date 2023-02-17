'I have belief in them' - Robinson backs fringe players to step up

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson wants his youngsters and fringe players to grasp their chance amid the club’s injury woes.

The Buddies will be severely depleted for Saturday’s visit of Ross County but Robinson insists he will field a “very competitive team”.

"I have a lot of belief in the younger players,” he said.

"Are they ready to go in and be a top-six side? No, of course they are not. We haven't given them that game time yet but there's players in the building waiting on chances. Players with real experience waiting for chances and I have belief in them as well.

"Do we have the depth that we want to kick on or make changes during games? Any team that potentially has six or seven starters potentially out – even the top teams - are going to find that a difficult situation.

"But I am not in the habit of making excuses. We deal with it, we get on with it, we make the very best of it and we will put out a very competitive team."