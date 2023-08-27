Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City: What Rodri said

Manchester City match-winner Rodri to Sky Sports: "They [Sheffield United] are very narrow of course. They defended really well today and left not much space. We missed the penalty but we kept trying until the end.

"Sometimes football is like this, sometimes you score at the end. One mistake gives you a draw. We know the level of this league. We can draw, but we cannot make mistakes. This game was one of not many chances but in the end we won."

On scoring his second goal of the season: "I just analysed them [Sheffield United] a little bit, because they play so deep and have a lot of attention on the strikers and wingers but not much attention on the midfielders. I shot six or seven times and I anticipated that one and finished it. I'm very happy because, at the start of the season, I said I wanted to score more goals."

On Guardiola's recovery: "It is hard when you do not have your coach with you, but he was in touch with the staff. For the lads it is a little bit difficult but it's ok because we have a conversation and sometimes we don't need Pep here because of what we have learnt in the past. The most important thing is for him to recover."