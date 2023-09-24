Newcastle matched their record Premier League win with a scintillating display as they embarrassed winless Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Any fears of a European hangover, following their Champions League exertions on Tuesday, soon vanished as Eddie Howe's side cruised to victory with eight different players getting on the scoresheet.

Sean Longstaff put the visitors in front on 21 minutes as he swept in from Anthony Gordon's cutback, with the Blades' appeals for a handball and claims the ball went out of play in the build-up dismissed.

Paul Heckingbottom's side had started brightly but found themselves three down before half-time after a further two goals in four minutes for Newcastle.

Both came from Kieran Trippier set-pieces with Dan Burn stooping to nod in a corner at the back post, before Sven Botman scored his first Newcastle goal with a well-directed header from a wide free-kick.

Callum Wilson missed a number of presentable opportunities before the break but got his goal 10 minutes into the second half, heading in from close range following another pinpoint cross from Trippier.

