Chelsea have added Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson to their list of attacking targets and have held initial talks with the 22-year-old. (Guardian), external

Forest have set an asking price of £40m for Johnson, with Tottenham and Brentford also considering a move for the attacker before the window closes. (Independent), external

Forest have also made a 35m euro (£29.8m) verbal offer for Monaco's 24-year-old France midfielder, Youssouf Fofana. (Athletic - subscription required), external

