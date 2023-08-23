Hibernian 0-5 Aston Villa: What did the manager say?

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: “First of all, I was proud of the football club for getting to this point. I was disappointed with the scoreline. I felt the shape was okay in the first half, but in terms of moments in our control we weren’t good enough.

“The gulf in quality showed after that period in the first 20 minutes. Too many times we gave the ball away, too many times we were offside. That was the lesson for us and we hope we can learn from this.

“There’s huge differences between the budgets and we’re doing well to compete at this level and it's is a big lesson for us.”